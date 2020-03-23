Guinea referendum: Vote could allow president to extend term in power

Guinea’s opposition says at least 10 people have died in violence with police following a controversial referendum and parliamentary vote.

Critics of President Alpha Conde say the new constitution would impose a limit of two six-year terms. which could see him in power for another 12 years.

Anti-government protests against the polls started in October.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/