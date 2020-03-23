Share
0 0 0 0

Guinea referendum: Vote could allow president to extend term in power

17 mins ago

Guinea’s opposition says at least 10 people have died in violence with police following a controversial referendum and parliamentary vote.
Critics of President Alpha Conde say the new constitution would impose a limit of two six-year terms. which could see him in power for another 12 years.
Anti-government protests against the polls started in October.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Leave a Comment