Guinea to hold contested polls boycotted by opposition
There has been violence in Guinea ahead of a controversial referendum on constitutional amendments critics say will be used to allow 82-year-old President Alpha Conde to extend his time in office with a third term.
Despite attacks on several polling sites, alleged irregularities in voter lists, and concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the government is still urging people to vote.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.
