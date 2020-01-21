Gun rights supporters rally in US state of Virginia

Thousands of gun rights activists have rallied in the US state of Virginia against new measures such as gun-control laws, which include universal background checks.

These were introduced after a gunman killed 12 people in Virginia Beach last year.

Openly carrying firearms, they defended their right to own guns and appear in public with them.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo was at the rally in the state capital, Richmond.

