Gunfire and banks damaged amid violence in northern Lebanon

Lebanon’s banking association called on all banks to remain shut on Tuesday, following a night of gunfire and violence in the northern city of Tripoli, The coronavirus has exacerbated the country’s ongoing economic woes. The pound has lost more than half its value, fuelling inflation in a country heavily dependent on imports, while unemployment has hit 40%.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en