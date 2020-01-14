Gunfire erupts in Khartoum as security agents resist reform

Heavy gunfire erupted in the Sudanese capital as agents of the country’s long-feared security service rejected financial compensation offered as part of a restructuring plan proposed by the new authorities.

Shooting broke out on Tuesday at some bases of the Directorate of General Intelligence Service, formerly known as the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), the powerful security arm of longtime Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir, in the upscale Riyadh district and in Khartoum North, according to witnesses.

The gunmen belong to a now-disbanded operations unit who are angry after being told to either retire or join the Rapid Support Forces.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Sudan