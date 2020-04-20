Gunman kills 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada’s worst mass shooting

At least 16 people have been killed in a mass shooting in the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Police identified 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman as the male suspect.

He is also dead after a series of attacks that started in the small coastal town of Portapique and ended an hour away near Nova Scotia’s international airport.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Lak reports.

