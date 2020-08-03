-
Microsoft pushes for TikTok takeover | DW News - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Counter-protesters fly Confederate flag at BLM demo in Texas - 12 hours ago
-
North Macedonia’s first sign language cafe opens - 13 hours ago
-
Covid-19 – Melbourne lockdown: New restrictions imposed following first night of curfew - 13 hours ago
-
Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, over 20 killed - 13 hours ago
-
Bringing a literary classic to the screen | Behind the Scenes | A Suitable Boy – BBC - 13 hours ago
-
World Heritage Festival: South Korea’s centuries-old tradition - 13 hours ago
-
In Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, locals divided over legalisation of medical marijuana - 14 hours ago
-
Mexico: Candlelit vigil commemorates victims on anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting - 14 hours ago
-
LIVE: Results of preliminary hearing in Khachaturyan case announced in Moscow: stakeout - 14 hours ago
Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, over 20 killed
At least 21 people have been killed and 42 others injured in an attack on a prison in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.
Officials say there were several explosions, including a suicide car bomb, outside the prison, from which several prisoners escaped during the fighting.
Afghan security forces are locked in a gun battle with the attackers.
ISIL has claimed responsibility.
Habib Wardak is a national security analyst and founding member of Transparency Afghanistan. He joins us from Kabul for the latest updates.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Afghanistan #Jalalabad #JalalabadAttack