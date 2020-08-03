Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, over 20 killed

At least 21 people have been killed and 42 others injured in an attack on a prison in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.

Officials say there were several explosions, including a suicide car bomb, outside the prison, from which several prisoners escaped during the fighting.

Afghan security forces are locked in a gun battle with the attackers.

ISIL has claimed responsibility.

Habib Wardak is a national security analyst and founding member of Transparency Afghanistan. He joins us from Kabul for the latest updates.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Afghanistan #Jalalabad #JalalabadAttack