Gunmen storm Sikh religious complex in Kabul

Security forces cordon off the area located in old Kabul and are engaged in gun battle with attackers, officials say.

Gunmen and suicide bombers have stormed a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital Kabul and were locked in a continuing battle with security forces, the Ministry of Interior has said.

Security forces cordoned off the area, located in old Kabul, and were trying to counter the attack, which began at 7:45am local time, Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists.

