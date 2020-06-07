Share
Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt’s el-Sisi

8 hours ago

Libya’s UN-recognised government is pressing on with an offensive to reclaim territory from renegade commander Khalifa Haftar, entering his stronghold city of Sirte.
The government rejected a ceasefire plan put forward by Haftar, after talks with his Egyptian allies.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

#Libya #Haftar #CairoDeclaration

