Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt’s el-Sisi
Libya’s UN-recognised government is pressing on with an offensive to reclaim territory from renegade commander Khalifa Haftar, entering his stronghold city of Sirte.
The government rejected a ceasefire plan put forward by Haftar, after talks with his Egyptian allies.
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.
