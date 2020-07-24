Hagia Sophia prayers: Iconic Istanbul building to hold first islamic service in 86 years

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will join hundreds of worshipers at Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia later today for the first Islamic prayers to be held at the site in 86 years.

Earlier this month, Mr Erdogan issued a decree reinstating the sixth-century building as a mosque after a court ruled its conversion to a museum in 1934 was illegal. On the eve of its reopening, Mr Erdogan unveiled a sign at the entrance that reads “The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque.” The reconversion has been met with dismay by secular and Christian leaders around the world, who say it’s a sign of exclusion and division.

