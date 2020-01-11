Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman’s new sultan

Three days of mourning have begun in Oman – after the death of its leader, Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

The Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch died aged 79 after a long illness.

Qaboos’s cousin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has been sworn in as his successor.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

