Haiti earthquake: Sadness and anger on 10th anniversary

Haitians are remembering those who died in an earthquake in 2010. About 300,000 people were killed and over 1.5 million were displaced.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from the capital Port-au-Prince, which is still struggling to recover.

