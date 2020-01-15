Haiti hunger: 1 in 3 people need urgent food aid

People are struggling to feed their families in Haiti.

Rising prices, socioeconomic unrest and a drop in agricultural production have led to an increase in food insecurity.

New data shows more than 850,000 people do not have enough food in the metropolitan area of the capital alone.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Haiti #Poverty