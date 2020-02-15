-
Haiti orphanage fire: 13 children killed in blaze near capital
A fire has swept through an orphanage in Haiti, killing 15 people, 13 of them children. Seven were infants or toddlers, while six were aged roughly six or seven.
The orphanage is run by a US non-profit religious group, and is reported to have been unlicensed.
The cause of the fire is not clear but it is thought that candles were being used after a generator failed.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.
