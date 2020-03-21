Haiti president declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Haiti has announced its first two cases of coronavirus.

The president declared a state of emergency in a country with an already fragile healthcare system.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Haiti #coronavirus