Haiti quake: ‘We are paying for ten years later’

More than 1.5 million people were made homeless when an earthquake hit Haiti 10 years ago.

A horrified world sent huge amounts of aid, but many survivors never received it.

President Jovenel Moise, who came into power in 2016, says the way the money was managed was a disaster but says he is working to change that.

Moise to Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

