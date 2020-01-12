Share
Haiti quake: ‘We are paying for ten years later’

24 mins ago

More than 1.5 million people were made homeless when an earthquake hit Haiti 10 years ago.
A horrified world sent huge amounts of aid, but many survivors never received it.
President Jovenel Moise, who came into power in 2016, says the way the money was managed was a disaster but says he is working to change that.

Moise to Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

