Haiti: Tropical Storm Laura brings death and destruction to Port-au-Prince *GRAPHIC*

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Laura caused severe flooding in Port-au-Prince, on Sunday.

According to reports, nine people have died, while two are missing.

Flooding has caused significant damage to the capital, cutting off roads and destroying locals’ homes and possessions.

