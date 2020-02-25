Activists are warning there is a “whole web of potential violent terrorists” linked to the democratically elected AfD party in Germany…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/21/hanau-attacks-alternative-for-germany-party-slammed-for-legitimising-deadly-racism

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live