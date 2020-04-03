Hangzhou park security uses smart glasses to read visitors” temperature

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Xixi Wetland Hongyuan Park in Hangzhou has equipped their security staff with AI-powered smart glasses that enable them to check visitors’ body temperature from a safe distance, footage shot on Thursday shows.

“They can detect body temperature​ with infrared technology. It can detect the human’s body temperature from one to three meters away. It can detect the temperature of a person within 0.5 seconds,” explained Xiang Wenjie, the Vice President of Rokid Corp, who is behind this project.

The glasses thus allow security personnel to carry out body temperature checks at a safer distance and at a faster rate than traditional testing methods.

“When it is abnormal, it shows a warning and rings an alarm. The people wearing it will realise the temperature of the person in front of them is abnormal. Then, they can test the temperature with other equipment, if it is still abnormal, they should take the quarantine measures.”

After more than two months of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, China has begun to slowly lift its restrictions and is gradually reopening most of its public spaces.

