Happy end: Cross-eyed husky finds its fur-ever home after shelter’s heartfelt appeal

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, January 22: We look at reactions to the duel speeches of Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg at Davos. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido embarks on a Europe tour aiming to boost his image internationally. A US firm announces it wants to extract the Marconi radio from the wreckage of the Titanic, sparking controversy. And a cross-eyes husky dumped by her breeder at a shelter finds a new home!

