Share
0 0 0 0

Harbinger for Latin America, Ecuador’s hospital feel strain of coronavirus

31 mins ago

Hospitals overwhelmed by the sick and the dead, Ecuador has one of the highest rates of coronavirus cases in Latin America. Some fear it serves as a warning for the chaos the pandemic will unleash on a region already struggling with deep inequality.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment