Hariri verdict: the assassination that caused a seismic shift in Lebanese politics
The 2005 assassination of Prime Minister Rafic Hariri caused a seismic change in Lebanese politics, heralding in a new era of sectarian division.
FRANCE 24 correspondent Leila Molana-Allen says while the prime minister was widely loved at the time, recent events, including a year of economic turmoil, have led many Lebanese to re-evaluate his legacy.
