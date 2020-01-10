Harry and Meghan: ‘Six months on and they could have gone away with it’

Catherine Field says Harry has timed this decision very badly, ‘wanting the cake and eating it too’. She adds the media love Harry and Meghan but Harry doesn’t like it at all as we discuss the widespread coverage of the royal couple’s decision to ‘step back as Senior Royals’ .

