Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling embroiled in a transphobia scandal

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, November 20: We bring you coverage of deadly protests in India as opposition to a planned citizenship law continues. Two Australian volunteer firefighters lose their lives as bushfires continue. This as Prime Minister Scott Morrison faces heat over going on holiday during the emergency. Also: Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling finds herself embroiled in a transphobia debate after appearing to support a woman accused of transpobic discourse. Finally, it’s World Ugly Christmas Sweater day and we bring you a little insight into the day!

