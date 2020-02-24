Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual assault, rape

A United States jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of the predatory sexual act and third-degree rape.

The jury on Monday convicted him of criminal sexual act for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.

Weinstein’s sexual assault trial saw his fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to the biggest villain of the #MeToo movement.

The verdict followed weeks of often graphic testimony from a string of accusers alleging rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, and lewd propositions.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

