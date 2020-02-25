-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Harvey Weinstein jailed following guilty sexual assault, rape verdict
Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein, has been sent to jail in New York after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and rape.
Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann.
The jury of seven men and five women found him guilty of sexual assault, which could see him jailed for up to 25 years.
The third-degree rape charge carries a maximum of four years in prison.
New York law defines this as having sex with someone incapable of giving their consent.
Weinstein was acquitted of the most serious charges, predatory sexual assault and first degree rape.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#MeToo #HarveyWeinstein #AljazeeraEnglish