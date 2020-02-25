Harvey Weinstein jailed following guilty sexual assault, rape verdict

Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein, has been sent to jail in New York after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault and rape.

Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

The jury of seven men and five women found him guilty of sexual assault, which could see him jailed for up to 25 years.

The third-degree rape charge carries a maximum of four years in prison.

New York law defines this as having sex with someone incapable of giving their consent.

Weinstein was acquitted of the most serious charges, predatory sexual assault and first degree rape.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

