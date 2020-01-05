-
Has Europe’s Iran policy failed?
European nations criticised for weak responses to Qassam Soleimani’s assassination
Europe appears caught in the middle following the targeted killing of Iran’s most powerful general by the U.S.
Many countries are urging restraint as they try to balance relations with both sides.
European leaders have warned against further escalation in the region.
But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says their responses haven’t been “helpful”.
In the past, Tehran has accused Europe of not doing enough to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that the U.S. withdrew from two years ago.
Should the EU rethink its Iran policies?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Hassan Ahmadian – Assistant professor of political science at the University of Tehran
Rouzbeh Parsi – Head of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs
Matthew Bryza – Former US diplomat
