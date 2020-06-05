-
Has Khalifa Haftar’s campaign in Libya failed? I Inside Story
Khalifa Haftar’s ambitions in Libya are unravelling quickly.
The warlord launched an offensive 14 months ago to capture the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord, or GNA.
Its forces say they’ve regained full control of Tripoli, and pushed Haftar’s fighters from Tarhouna, their last stronghold in western Libya.
That follows weeks of similar defeats and losses of territory along the coast.
Momentum began to shift in January when Turkey started sending troops and drones to support the GNA.
How has this changing the course of the war?
And are Khalifa Haftar’s days numbered?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Bilgehan Ozturk – Researcher at SETA Foundation, a think-tank
Mansour El Kikhia – Professor of Politics at the University of Texas in San Antonio
William Lawrence – Senior Adjunct Professorial Lecturer at the American University’s School of International Service
