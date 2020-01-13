-
Has the campaign against armed groups in the Sahel failed? I Inside Story
Last year was the worst yet in the fight against armed groups in the Sahel region of West Africa.
The UN says the unprecedented rise in ‘terrorist violence’ killed more than 4,000 Africans.
The unrest has continued into the new year, with 89 soldiers from Niger killed on Thursday at a military base near the border with Mali.
France and five regional countries – Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Mali and Mauritania- have thousands of troops fighting groups, some linked to ISIL and Al Qaeda.
But anger against the operation – and France – is growing.
President Emmanuel Macron has hosted a summit to discuss whether French soldiers should stay.
Has the military campaign failed?
And could the conflict spread further in West Africa?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Emmanuel Dupuy – President, Institute of European Perspective and Security
Hannah Armstrong – Senior Consulting Sahel Analyst, International Crisis Group
Emmanuel Kwesi Aning – Professor of Security Studies, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre
