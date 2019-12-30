Head of UN-recognised gov’t in Libya asks world leaders for help

The United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord is calling on the International Criminal Court to take action against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. It says his crimes against humanity must be stopped.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed or wounded since the beginning of the offensive in April.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Libya #Tripoli #LibyaCrisis