Health experts back French PM’s proposal for easing lockdown

France’s approach to easing lockdown from May 11 has been met with support among some health researchers. Didier Pittet, director of the Infection Control Program, University of Geneva, backed the prime minister’s recommendations to limit moving between departments, and to monitor the effectiveness of the lockdown in three-week stages.

