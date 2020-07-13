-
Heartwarming moment koalas return home after devastating Australian bushfires
Mandatory credit: ACT Parks and Conservation Service @actparks
Five koalas returned home after they were evacuated from the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve in Canberra, during the bushfire that ravaged the country in the summer.
In a video published on July 9, the koalas – Jed, Scully, Billa, Gulu and Yellow – were seen exiting their carrier, before climbing on trees and feasting on leaves.
The koalas were under the supervision of the Australian National University, after 22 percent of their wildlife park was burned in a bushfire.
Video ID: 20200713-014
