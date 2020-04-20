Heavy rains cause flash floods in western Kenya

Heavy floods in Kenya have killed at least four people, while 28 others are missing.

They include police officers who were on a rescue mission in the West Pokot region. Schools, homes and a market are underwater, with more rain expected.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

