The LIFE/Fit for REACH project aims to reduce the use of hazardous chemicals in the Baltic region by helping SMEs to develop best practice when it comes to chemical management. Agnese Meija-Toropova is from the Baltic Environmental Forum Latvia, which coordinates the project.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/10/helping-baltic-businesses-to-become-cleaner-and-greener

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live