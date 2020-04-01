-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Herd immunity! Wild goats marauder around Welsh town amid Covid-19 lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A herd of wild goats was seen roaming the empty streets of Llandudno, a coastal town in north Wales, on Tuesday, as the town faced a coronavirus lockdown.
Footage of the goats shows two of the animals involved in what appears to be a fight.
The goats reportedly live on the hill overlooking Llandudno, seldom venturing into the streets below.
The curious critters have been referred to as Great Orme Kashmiri goats, with ancestors hailing from northern India, according to the town’s official website.
Video ID: 20200401-055
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-055
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly