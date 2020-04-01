Herd immunity! Wild goats marauder around Welsh town amid Covid-19 lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A herd of wild goats was seen roaming the empty streets of Llandudno, a coastal town in north Wales, on Tuesday, as the town faced a coronavirus lockdown.

Footage of the goats shows two of the animals involved in what appears to be a fight.

The goats reportedly live on the hill overlooking Llandudno, seldom venturing into the streets below.

The curious critters have been referred to as Great Orme Kashmiri goats, with ancestors hailing from northern India, according to the town’s official website.

