Here comes the sun: Solar Orbiter heads for close-up of our star

5 hours ago

A new probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on a blazing hot journey to the sun to take the first close-up look at the star’s polar regions, a mission expected to yield insights into how solar radiant energy affects Earth.

