‘He’s Alive’: Biden’s Super Tuesday success

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, 04.03.2020: We take a look at the incoming results from Super Tuesday and how the American press is covering one of the most important days for Democratic candidates. We see how a two-man race for the nomination is unfolding and how Joe Biden is, for some, “the comeback kid”. On a lighter note, we find out from The Conversation why Biden’s pet dog, Major, carries his own “baggage” and why, according to the website, candidates without dogs cannot be trusted.

