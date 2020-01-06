Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah said the United States’s military across the Middle East was now a fair target for retaliation at a funeral ceremony for Iran’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in Beirut.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack last week.

Nasrallah also said US President Donald Trump committed a crime by assassinating Soleimani.

He said the killing of Iran’s top military strategist would open a new chapter of tensions in the Middle East.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

