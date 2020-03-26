High-speed ‘hospital’: Train transports France’s coronavirus patients

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

One of France’s high-speed TGV trains, normally used to taking travellers and tourists around the country, has been equipped to transport coronavirus patients from the country’s heavily effected east to hospitals in the west.

