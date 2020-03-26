Share
High-speed ‘hospital’: Train transports France’s coronavirus patients

One of France’s high-speed TGV trains, normally used to taking travellers and tourists around the country, has been equipped to transport coronavirus patients from the country’s heavily effected east to hospitals in the west.

