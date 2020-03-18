High treatment costs stop Americans from testing for coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is exposing the cracks in the United States healthcare system.

In a country where paid sick leave is the exception, self-isolation means economic hardship.

And the high cost of treatment leaves many reluctant to get tested.

This is all contributing to the spread of the virus and intensified the debate around free healthcare.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

