-
Global infections rise: WHO predicts worldwide tally to reach 10 million within a week - 9 hours ago
-
Poland election: Voters head to the polls to elect a new president on Sunday - 9 hours ago
-
US troops in Europe: Trump says thousands will pull out from operations in Germany - 9 hours ago
-
Kosovo president accused: Hashim Thaci accused of war crimes during Kosovo’s battle for independence - 9 hours ago
-
Germany new outbreak: New restrictions imposed in Gütersloh after local flare-up - 9 hours ago
-
Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs as part of €9 billion pandemic cost-cutting plan - 9 hours ago
-
Pakistan unwilling to lock down anew despite fast-surging coronavirus outbreak - 9 hours ago
-
DR Congo police use tear gas on protesters outside parliament - 9 hours ago
-
US court orders case against former NSA Michael Flynn dropped - 10 hours ago
-
High UV levels warning • Questions over coronavirus antibody tests – Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
High UV levels warning • Questions over coronavirus antibody tests – Top stories this morning – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Coronavirus: Antibody test lacks ‘proper assessment’ – Covid-19 antibody tests for NHS and care staff are being rolled out without “adequate assessment”, experts warn.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/31e3iHh
It’s Thursday 25 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | @BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.