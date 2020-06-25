High UV levels warning • Questions over coronavirus antibody tests – Top stories this morning – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Coronavirus: Antibody test lacks ‘proper assessment’ – Covid-19 antibody tests for NHS and care staff are being rolled out without “adequate assessment”, experts warn.

It’s Thursday 25 June 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

BBC Breakfast | @BBC News | BBC

