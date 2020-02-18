High voter turnout expected in Iran towns, villages

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a high turnout in Friday’s parliamentary election as a way to display unity within the country.

There are nearly 58 million eligible voters. And while the turnout has traditionally been low in the capital, in surrounding towns and villages it is often a different story.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari travelled to a town outside of Tehran to find out why.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran