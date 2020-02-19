History podcaster Mike Duncan on offering a practical guide to revolutions

Our Perspective guest is Mike Duncan. He is the voice behind the award-winning podcasts “The History of Rome” and “Revolutions”. Duncan also wrote the New York Times bestseller “The Storm Before the Storm” and is currently working on a new book about the Marquis de Lafayette. He spoke to us about why he became a podcaster, how much work he puts into each episode, and why he sees parallels between ancient Rome and the present day when it comes to the dangers of economic inequality.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en