Hold my sauce! Ancient Roman fish “ketchup” factory uncovered in Israel

Israeli archeologists discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old factory for making garum, a fermented fish sauce that was all the rage in the Roman era, near the city of Ashkelon, as footage from Sunday shows.

The footage shows an intricate network of pools, vats and ‘kilns’ – oven-like spaces where jars were produced – that all played an essential part in the production of the Roman delicacy.

Dr. Tali Erickson-Gini, Research Expert of Israel Antiquities Authority said that the discovery was rare for the region: “It is an unusual find in this part of the world because most of this type of facilities would be found in Spain and Portugal and even in Italy. We know it was produced all over the Roman empire but it is still very, very rare to find it especially from the first century as these facilities are.”

The fishy concoction was reportedly prepared using fermented fish and salt, with the occasional extra sprinkle of wine, pepper, oil or vinegar. Amphorae with traces of the tangy treat were uncovered dating as far back as the fifth century BC.

