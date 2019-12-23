-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hold my sauce! Ancient Roman fish “ketchup” factory uncovered in Israel
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Israeli archeologists discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old factory for making garum, a fermented fish sauce that was all the rage in the Roman era, near the city of Ashkelon, as footage from Sunday shows.
The footage shows an intricate network of pools, vats and ‘kilns’ – oven-like spaces where jars were produced – that all played an essential part in the production of the Roman delicacy.
Dr. Tali Erickson-Gini, Research Expert of Israel Antiquities Authority said that the discovery was rare for the region: “It is an unusual find in this part of the world because most of this type of facilities would be found in Spain and Portugal and even in Italy. We know it was produced all over the Roman empire but it is still very, very rare to find it especially from the first century as these facilities are.”
The fishy concoction was reportedly prepared using fermented fish and salt, with the occasional extra sprinkle of wine, pepper, oil or vinegar. Amphorae with traces of the tangy treat were uncovered dating as far back as the fifth century BC.
Video ID: 20191222-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly