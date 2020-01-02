Holland renamed: Just use ‘The Netherlands’, says government

Struggling with an overflow of tourists, the Dutch government wants to officially drop “Holland” from its promotional campaigns.

It wants to promote more sustainable tourism and encourage visitors to check out other cities beyond its capital.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Amsterdam.

