Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sex crimes

Influential Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

At least 90 women have accused him of preying on them, which led to the birth of the global MeToo movement.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.

