Holy Matrimony! 43 couples tie the knot simultaneously at winter festival
Forty-three couples have simultaneously gotten married at the Harbin International Snow and Ice Festival on Sunday.
Footage shows the couples walking down the aisle, brides throwing bouquets and couples kissing.
The first group wedding was held in 1985. One groom, Zhou Yunfei, said he thought the ice and snow atmosphere was “unique.”
“Not everyone has chance like this,” he added.
His wife said the white snowy atmosphere represented the “chastity of our love.”
