Holy restoration: Rebuilding of Notre-Dame roof and spire to follow original design

11 hours ago

People want #NotreDame just the way it was before last year’s devastating fire, agree panelists in #TheWorldThisWeek: they approve of the French president’s decision – after much debate – to order the rebuilding of the roof and spire with original materials and design.

