-
Fury in France as protesters slam Macron’s choice of interior minister accused of rape - 8 hours ago
-
The new normal: FRANCE 24 reports from Turkey to Colombia - 10 hours ago
-
A Suitable Boy Trailer – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Bosnian Muslims mark 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre - 11 hours ago
-
Holy restoration: Rebuilding of Notre-Dame roof and spire to follow original design - 11 hours ago
-
Labour calls for clarity over face coverings in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 13 hours ago
-
Malian president urges calm in overnight address after protesters take state TV off air - 13 hours ago
-
Hong Kong opposition pushes ahead with primaries under shadow of security law - 13 hours ago
-
Trump commutes prison sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone - 14 hours ago
-
LIVE: Anti-govt. protests continue in Serbia amid coronavirus curfew backlash - 20 hours ago
Holy restoration: Rebuilding of Notre-Dame roof and spire to follow original design
People want #NotreDame just the way it was before last year’s devastating fire, agree panelists in #TheWorldThisWeek: they approve of the French president’s decision – after much debate – to order the rebuilding of the roof and spire with original materials and design.
Full show 📺➡️ http://f24.my/6fei.T
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en