Home delivery network fuels China economy amid lockdown
Tens of millions of people in China were confined to their homes during its strict coronavirus lockdown.
Now, although restrictions have been eased, many are afraid of venturing outside even for basic supplies.
But thanks to China’s vast home delivery network, drivers and logistics companies are helping the economy tick over while people stay indoors.
Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing, China.
