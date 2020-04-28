Home-made masterpieces and solitary snaps: Imagery in a time of coronavirus

Art lovers deprived of the possibility of wandering around museums have taken up the “Getty Challenge”, recreating iconic paintings with household objects, inspired staging and a large dose of creativity. We also meet the French photographer capturing the ghostly aspect of Paris’s streets, as Eric Bouvet documents these unprecedented scenes for the history books.

